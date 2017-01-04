Rutland Times

New football academy will offer practical training and study in Oakham

Debra Cassam and Richard Marsh

Charity dinner and auction in honour of Stamford man Richard Marsh

Iliffe Media chief executive Edward Iliffe

A new era for your favourite local newspapers

A month’s worth of roadworks on major route through Stamford to begin next week

Visual artist Tim Mann to showcase new work in Stamford

Rutland Ospreys team prepare to leave The Gambia as political dispute flares up

35% of British workers admit to having got away with a nap at work

Scene of fatal house fire in The Leas, Cottesmore, on January 4, 2017

Identity of fatal house fire victim is revealed by coroner’s office

Mums sick of kids’ illnesses - 18 times a year

Glenn Vaughan

Football action from Peterborough Sports v Deeping Rangers at PSL EMN-170114-174923009

FOOTBALL: Deeping Rangers’ stunning unbeaten run ended by league leaders Sports

Action from Stamford AFC v Spalding United. Photo: Geoff Atton EMN-170401-125040001

FOOTBALL: Stamford AFC stunned by Market Dryaton come back

Action from Oakham United v Daventry Town. Photo: Geoff Atton

FOOTBALL: Weekend results (January 14)

FOOTBALL: Deeping Rangers make it 20 games unbeaten in the UCL Premier

FOOTBALL: Stamford AFC upset the odds with win a Belper Town

RUGBY: Weekend results (January 7)

FOOTBALL: Weekend results (January 7)

The likes of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will make the Switch popular

Nintendo Switch games revealed as launch looms large

Artist Tim Mann will be showcasing his new work 'One Year Later' in Stamford on Thursday, January 19.

For Honor is Ubisofts first foray into the hack and slash genre

“Shooter with swords” a big but exciting gamble from Ubisoft

Hacker using laptop

From fiction to fact: the cybercrime threats of the future

Sugar-free drinks as bad as real thing

Sugar-free drinks ‘as bad as real thing’

Burghley House and deer EMN-170301-152759001

Visit Burghley House again and again with new added-value ticket

Scene of fatal house fire in The Leas, Cottesmore, on January 4, 2017

Dr Guy Rutty, from East Midlands Immediate Care Scheme EMN-171001-110359001

Thanks to doctor after freak accident

Uppingham's Age UK store, with manager Caroline Tyler EMN-171001-114225001

Charity shop issues an appeal for new stock

Rutland Ospreys team in The Gambia. Photo: www.ospreys.co.uk/K.Brookes

Indy Gill, owner of The Briars Convenience Store, in Churchill Road, Oakham, has set up a collection point for Rutland Foodbank in his shop EMN-171001-114926001

A new collection point for food

St Mary's Hill, the Town Bridge, Wharf Road junction and High Street St Martin'sare all set to be affected by roadworks

