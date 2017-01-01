Rutland Times

Busy year ahead for academies as new partnership begins to pay off

News
Matt Hampson

Former rugby star Matt Hampson to give talk in Stamford for foundation

News
News

Raver caught with £4,500 worth of ecstasy in his pants at Twyford Woods

News
Passing on joy of food is aim of Rutland Cookery School

News

Micro-brewery is on a quest for ancient bottles

News

Fun for everyone at wassailing events

News 1

Consultant slams ‘insane’ plan to reduce number of hospital beds in Rutland and beyond

News

One in ten Brits never have a good morning

Offbeat 7
Rutland news

Have a say on Oakham and Barleythorpe neighbourhood plan

News
LEICESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 8: xxxx competes with xxxx during the Aviva Premiership match between Leicester Tigers and Worcester Warriors at Welford Road on October 8, 2016 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

RUGBY: Weekend results (January 21)

Sport 2
Nick de Luca in action

Rugby union star Nick De Luca to take on role at Uppingham School

News
Glenn Vaughan

New football academy will offer practical training and study in Oakham

News

FOOTBALL: Deeping Rangers’ stunning unbeaten run ended by league leaders Sports

Football 2

FOOTBALL: Stamford AFC stunned by Market Dryaton come back

Football 2

FOOTBALL: Deeping Rangers make it 20 games unbeaten in the UCL Premier

Football
Owner of the Rutland Cookery School Robin Stewart chats to Jackie Johnson at the launch party Photo: Alan Walters

Miniature multiplayer mayhem set to return with new Micro Machines

Console Corner: Micro multiplayer mayhem as legend of gaming returns

Lifestyle

What is the most important ingredient in your full English breakfast?

Offbeat 7
Owner of the Rutland Cookery School Robin Stewart chats to Jackie Johnson at the launch party Photo: Alan Walters

Visitors to last years food festival

Festivals return to Meadows

News 2
CCG chief executive Tim Sacks, pictured before the meeting in Oakham, said a health funding shortfall of �400 million is predicted within five years

Tony Mathias

Tony Mathias elected leader of Rutland County Council

News
Stamford's Norwich and Peterborough Building Society branch

Norwich and Peterborough Building Society branches in Stamford, Bourne, Market Deeping and Oundle among 28 earmarked for closure

News
Owner of the Rutland Cookery School Robin Stewart chats to Jackie Johnson at the launch party Photo: Alan Walters

Rutland news

Executive headteacher Sharon Milner with some of her pupils

Busy year ahead for academies as new partnership begins to pay off

News