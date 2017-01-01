Rutland Times

Anger as Spire Homes tenants are left without heating or hot water for a week

News
Eastbourne

Police forces propose tax increases

News
News

Man who exposed himself at Stamford Leisure Centre given community order

Crime
New website launched by Stamford Mercury Archive Trust

News

Appeal to help family after tragic death of 15-month-old Freddie Coles

News

Bill Bryson shortlists Rutland Water for national award

News

Drugs firms profiteer from NHS by hiking cancer drugs prices

Offbeat 5
Aerial shot of HMP Stocken

Prisoners sentenced over disorder at HMP Stocken

News
Joules

Joules to open new Stamford store this week – and those first in the queue will win vouchers

News 1
Action from Stamford Rugby v Oakham RFC. Club presidents, Neil Jolly (Stamford Rugby) and Steve Beanland (Oakham RFC) Photo: Pip Warters - pip@acelensman.com

RUGBY: Albinson pleased as composed Stamford beat Oakham

Sport
Action from Stamford Rugby v Oakham RFC. Richard Thompson crosses in the corner for a try. Photo: Pip Warters - pip@acelensman.com

RUGBY: Stamford Rugby ride out the storm to beat Oakham RFC

Sport
Will Evans celebrates scoring for Leicester Tigers against Northampton Saints. Photo: Tiger Images

RUGBY: Inside the Tigers’ Den - Derby victory just the medicine for Leicester

Sport
Holbeach v Louth Action and managers John Chand and Graham Drury

FOOTBALL: Five new players signed by Stamford AFC this week

Football

FOOTBALL: Super stopper Donkin unable to save Stamford AFC

Football

FOOTBALL: Blackstones make it three UCL Division One wins in a row

Football

Bury St Edmunds' sevens tournament to kick off Super Sevens Series

Sport
Owner of the Rutland Cookery School Robin Stewart chats to Jackie Johnson at the launch party Photo: Alan Walters

Passing on joy of food is aim of Rutland Cookery School

News
Miniature multiplayer mayhem set to return with new Micro Machines

Console Corner: Micro multiplayer mayhem as legend of gaming returns

Lifestyle 1

What is the most important ingredient in your full English breakfast?

Offbeat 9
Owner of the Rutland Cookery School Robin Stewart chats to Jackie Johnson at the launch party Photo: Alan Walters

Visitors to last years food festival

Festivals return to Meadows

News 2
Aerial shot of HMP Stocken

CCG chief executive Tim Sacks, pictured before the meeting in Oakham, said a health funding shortfall of �400 million is predicted within five years

Consultant slams ‘insane’ plan to reduce number of hospital beds in Rutland and beyond

News
View of Rutland Water taken at Barnsdale. Photo: MSMP090113-004ow

Christine and Harry Coleman are pictured with neighbour Margaret Jackson, right, in Lammas Close, Braunston

Joules

Owner of the Rutland Cookery School Robin Stewart chats to Jackie Johnson at the launch party Photo: Alan Walters

