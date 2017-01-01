Rutland Times

Updated: Fire in boiler room at Oakham School

News
Rosemary Gray helps ensure youngster Callum Elms gets the right footwear

Society of Shoe Fitters presidency is a step in the right direction

News
Roger Begy at Oakham Castle.

Charity ball in memory of former Rutland County Council leader Roger Begy

News
Heavy rain
8c
2c

Met Office warns Friday the 13th will be coldest day of winter with up to four inches of snow across UK

News

Office staff expected to spend over £40,000 on workplace costs

Offbeat

Anger as vandals strike again at Cottesmore AFC’s Westray Park ground

News

Share views on homecare with Rutland County Council

News
The Flying Scotsman. Photo by Richard Miller.

Flying Scotsman will pass through Stamford and Oakham again this year

News
Pictured, back from left, are VAR chairman Carsten Pigott, VAR president Peter Gover, Albert Pearce, Dr Laurence Howard, Dr Sarah Furness, Mike Shea, and front, Yvonne Barclay-Firth and Claire Munt

Volunteers are recognised by Voluntary Action Rutland

News

RUGBY: Weekend results (January 7)

Sport
Action from Stamford AFC v Spalding United. Photo: Geoff Atton EMN-170401-124752001

FOOTBALL: Weekend results (January 7)

Football

FOOTBALL: Deeping Rangers make it 20 games unbeaten in the UCL Premier

Football
Action from Stamford AFC v Spalding United. Photo: Geoff Atton EMN-170401-124851001

FOOTBALL: Stamford AFC upset the odds with win a Belper Town

Football

Golfers give charities a boost

News

FOOTBALL: Couzens and Humphries earn Wakes win over Blackstones

Football 2

FOOTBALL: Three key players exit Stamford AFC

Football 2

FOOTBALL: Salt strikes to earn Stamford a share of the spoils on Boxing Day

Football 2
Sugar-free drinks ‘as bad as real thing’

News 23
Resident Evil has been stripped back to what made it great in the first place

Console Corner: Resident Evil 7: Biohazard sees series stripped back to its horrorigins

Lifestyle
New College Stamford students take a bow after an amazing performance of Alice in Wonderland. EMN-161220-145132001

New College Stamford’s rising stars put on performance of Alice in Wonderland with a punk twist

News 2
Sugar-free drinks ‘as bad as real thing’

News 23
Burghley House and deer EMN-170301-152759001

Visit Burghley House again and again with new added-value ticket

News
New Year's Fitzwilliam Hunt at Wansford EMN-170201-182821009 EMN-170201-182821009

Big crowds turnout for popular New Year hunt meets

News 1