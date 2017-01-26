Rutland Times

Search

‘Foundling’ left in department store is determined to trace mum

News
Jack Chapman celebrates his 100th birthday with daughter Jean Baird and her husband Ian. Picture Mark Westley

Playing sport kept Jack - now 100 - young

News
News

New drive-in cinema to be launched at showground

News
Light showers
4c
-1c

Wolfie’s cancer fight inspires local darts player to organise charity events

News

Police forces propose tax increases

News

New website launched by Stamford Mercury Archive Trust

News

Man who exposed himself at Stamford Leisure Centre given community order

Crime
Freddie Coles, from Stamford, who tragically died on January 26, 2017

Appeal to help family after tragic death of 15-month-old Freddie Coles

News
Christine and Harry Coleman are pictured with neighbour Margaret Jackson, right, in Lammas Close, Braunston

Anger as Spire Homes tenants are left without heating or hot water for a week

News
Darts player and charity event organiser Marc Palmer, from Belmesthorpe. Photo: Lee Hellwing

Wolfie’s cancer fight inspires local darts player to organise charity events

News
Action from Stamford AFC v Belper Town. Photo: Geoff Atton

FOOTBALL: This weekend’s fixtures (February 4)

Football
Action from Stamford Rugby v Oakham RFC. Club presidents, Neil Jolly (Stamford Rugby) and Steve Beanland (Oakham RFC) Photo: Pip Warters - pip@acelensman.com

RUGBY: Albinson pleased as composed Stamford beat Oakham

Sport
Holbeach v Louth Action and managers John Chand and Graham Drury

FOOTBALL: Five new players signed by Stamford AFC this week

Football

RUGBY: Stamford Rugby ride out the storm to beat Oakham RFC

Sport

FOOTBALL: Super stopper Donkin unable to save Stamford AFC

Football

FOOTBALL: Blackstones make it three UCL Division One wins in a row

Football

RUGBY: Inside the Tigers’ Den - Derby victory just the medicine for Leicester

Sport
News

New drive-in cinema to be launched at showground

News
A scarily good return to form for the Resident Evil series

Console Corner: Resident Evil 7: Biohazard review

Lifestyle
Owner of the Rutland Cookery School Robin Stewart chats to Jackie Johnson at the launch party Photo: Alan Walters

Passing on joy of food is aim of Rutland Cookery School

News
Owner of the Rutland Cookery School Robin Stewart chats to Jackie Johnson at the launch party Photo: Alan Walters

Passing on joy of food is aim of Rutland Cookery School

News

What is the most important ingredient in your full English breakfast?

Offbeat 9
Visitors to last years food festival

Festivals return to Meadows

News 2
Aerial shot of HMP Stocken

Prisoners sentenced over disorder at HMP Stocken

News
View of Rutland Water taken at Barnsdale. Photo: MSMP090113-004ow

Bill Bryson shortlists Rutland Water for national award

News
CCG chief executive Tim Sacks, pictured before the meeting in Oakham, said a health funding shortfall of �400 million is predicted within five years

Consultant slams ‘insane’ plan to reduce number of hospital beds in Rutland and beyond

News
Christine and Harry Coleman are pictured with neighbour Margaret Jackson, right, in Lammas Close, Braunston

Anger as Spire Homes tenants are left without heating or hot water for a week

News
Joules

Joules to open new Stamford store this week – and those first in the queue will win vouchers

News
Owner of the Rutland Cookery School Robin Stewart chats to Jackie Johnson at the launch party Photo: Alan Walters

Passing on joy of food is aim of Rutland Cookery School

News