Rutland Times

Bill Bryson shortlists Rutland Water for national award

Drugs firms profiteer from NHS by hiking cancer drugs prices

Aerial shot of HMP Stocken

Prisoners sentenced over disorder at HMP Stocken

Joules to open new Stamford store this week – and those first in the queue will win vouchers

New trees line walking route in Greetham

Busy year ahead for academies as new partnership begins to pay off

Former rugby star Matt Hampson to give talk in Stamford for foundation

Raver caught with £4,500 worth of ecstasy in his pants at Twyford Woods

Owner of the Rutland Cookery School Robin Stewart chats to Jackie Johnson at the launch party Photo: Alan Walters

Passing on joy of food is aim of Rutland Cookery School

PACKED OUT: Crowds enjoying the action from the hill during the 2014 tournament, which was played out on a baking hot day. Picture: Roger Arbon

Bury St Edmunds' sevens tournament to kick off Super Sevens Series

Action from Bourne v Brackley. Photo: Alan Hancock

RUGBY: Weekend results (January 28)

RUGBY: Weekend results (January 21)

Rugby union star Nick De Luca to take on role at Uppingham School

New football academy will offer practical training and study in Oakham

FOOTBALL: Deeping Rangers’ stunning unbeaten run ended by league leaders Sports

Miniature multiplayer mayhem set to return with new Micro Machines

Console Corner: Micro multiplayer mayhem as legend of gaming returns

What is the most important ingredient in your full English breakfast?

What is the most important ingredient in your full English breakfast?

Visitors to last years food festival

Festivals return to Meadows

CCG chief executive Tim Sacks, pictured before the meeting in Oakham, said a health funding shortfall of �400 million is predicted within five years

Consultant slams ‘insane’ plan to reduce number of hospital beds in Rutland and beyond

View of Rutland Water taken at Barnsdale. Photo: MSMP090113-004ow

Bill Bryson shortlists Rutland Water for national award

Joules

Joules to open new Stamford store this week – and those first in the queue will win vouchers

Tony Mathias

Tony Mathias elected leader of Rutland County Council

News