Rutland Times

Norwich and Peterborough Building Society branches in Stamford, Bourne, Market Deeping and Oundle among 28 earmarked for closure

Oakham Tesco store manager Andy Mears, winner Polly Dudin, and Tescos community champion Hollie Hilton

Polly’s design is printed on Tesco bags

French plaits, Barbie’s boyfriend and Olly Murs songs - things only dads of daughters will know

Festivals return to Meadows

Severn Trent to invest £1.5m in Oakham water pipes

’Pointless’ work performance reviews driving workers to tears

Awards are given in honour of new and refurbished historic buildings in Rutland

Nick de Luca in action

Rugby union star Nick De Luca to take on role at Uppingham School

An artists impression of the new sixth form building (CCR6) at Casterton College Rutland

Casterton College Rutland to reveal sixth form plans

Action from Blackstones v Burton Park Wanderers

FOOTBALL: Weekend results (January 21)

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 8: xxxx competes with xxxx during the Aviva Premiership match between Leicester Tigers and Worcester Warriors at Welford Road on October 8, 2016 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

RUGBY: Weekend results (January 21)

Glenn Vaughan

New football academy will offer practical training and study in Oakham

FOOTBALL: Deeping Rangers’ stunning unbeaten run ended by league leaders Sports

FOOTBALL: Stamford AFC stunned by Market Dryaton come back

FOOTBALL: Weekend results (January 14)

FOOTBALL: Deeping Rangers make it 20 games unbeaten in the UCL Premier

Hacker using laptop

From fiction to fact: the cybercrime threats of the future

Scene of fatal house fire in The Leas, Cottesmore, on January 4, 2017

Identity of fatal house fire victim is revealed by coroner’s office

St Mary's Hill, the Town Bridge, Wharf Road junction and High Street St Martin'sare all set to be affected by roadworks

A month’s worth of roadworks on major route through Stamford to begin next week

Rutland Ospreys team in The Gambia. Photo: www.ospreys.co.uk/K.Brookes

Rutland Ospreys team prepare to leave The Gambia as political dispute flares up

Iliffe Media chief executive Edward Iliffe

A new era for your favourite local newspapers

