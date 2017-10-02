£500,000 college extension

A college has officially opened its new £500,000 classroom block.

Casterton College Rutland held an open evening to mark the occasion.

The block was originally intended for sixth form provision.

Instead it will now be used computing, business studies and languages.

Principal Carl Smith cut the ribbon to mark the building’s opening.

Joined by staff, potential pupils and their parents he thanked everyone for their support over the last few years.

He said: “It was wonderful to officially open the building at the open evening while parents and potential students were looking around.

“The new block has enabled us to move classrooms around and the school is looking fantastic.”

The open evening at the school, in Great Casterton, attracted more than 180 people.

They were shown round the school and given a presentation on life as a pupil.

Mr Smith was pleased with how the evening went at the school.

He said: “We tell people we’re the highest performing school in the area but the open evening gives us the opportunity for them to see it in action.

“Children have the opportunity to have a go at activities in all departments, from PE to maths and parents can speak to current students to find out about their experiences first hand.

“There was a real buzz around the school and we were absolutely delighted with the turn-out.”