Acclaimed artist Alex set to speak to students in free lecture

Acclaimed artist Alex Chinneck, who spoke to art students in a previous visit to Stamford Endowed Schools, will present his ‘Melting, bending and breaking the rules’ lecture on Friday, January 20, at 7pm, as the first speaker in this year’s lecture series.

Here he will discuss his past and future projects in addition to sharing the secrets behind their creation.

Alex specialises in creating architectural works which feature optical illusions.

Tickets are free but must be booked at: www.ses.lincs.sch.uk/boxoffice