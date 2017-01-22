Alzheimer’s Society course will help those caring for dementia sufferers

A free Alzheimer’s Society course to help people caring for someone with dementia is coming to Stamford in March.

The Carers Information and Support Programme offers the chance to learn more about the condition and how it affects the individual. There are thought to be about 2,000 people with dementia in South Kesteven. Across Lincolnshire, the figure is 11,000.

The four weekly sessions start on March 2 in Stamford in the afternoon at The Crown Hotel.

The courses aim to help carers understand more about the symptoms of dementia, legal and money matters, providing care and coping day to day.

The course is free, but carers need to book. For more information or to book a place contact Alzheimer’s Society on 01522 692681 or e-mail lincoln@alzheimers.org.uk