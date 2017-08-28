Animals in library help youngsters to read

Children were able to handle a tarantula and snake as part of a campaign to encourage them to read.

The Lion Learners team headed to Rutland County Museum’s library section as part of the national Summer reading challenges.

Youngsters are encouraged to read six books over the summer holidays by the Reading Agency and those who do are given a certificate and medal.

The theme of this year’s challenge is Animal Agents and so museum staff hosted a Clever Creatures workshop.

There was a range of animals to view and to handle including rabbits, a snake, a tarantula and a lizard.

More than 38 children and their parents took part in the event.

Emily Barwell, library and heritage manager for Rutland, said: “We had a lot of children in and it was fantastic.

“They had a very good time and we were pleased that there was such a high number of children.”