App helps mums beat loneliness

A young mother is promoting a mobile phone app which helps to remove the isolation felt by many when babies are first born.

Sarah Richey, 35, is keen to advertise the Mush app which is like Facebook for new mums.

It allows people a free way to locate potential friends with children of the same age.

The aim is help new mums to find adult company during the day when they would normally be left home alone with the baby.

Sarah, of Primrose Villas, Wothorpe, near Stamford, comes from Cambridge.

She had joined Mush in January but it really came in useful when she moved to Stamford in April with her husband Tom, 37, and children Jessica, two, and Eva six-months.

She said: “My husband is from the town but I knew nobody here.

“People would make small talk at groups but no-one seemed interested in meeting up.

“I thought it would be a good way to meet people so I joined.

“You put up a little bit about yourself for other mums to see.

“I had no idea about what was happening in the town.

“ By using this app I found out about events and made new friends.

“I think there are about 300 people using it in Stamford.

“Years ago people would struggle to know what was happening and now it can be found on one app.

“There is a need out there for an app like this and I would like to promote this.”

The Mush app was created by young mothers, Katie Massie-Taylor and Sarah Hesz, of London, who had struggled to make friends following the birth of their children.

The app has taken off and it has attracted members from across the country.

Nationwide it is thought that at least 20,000 people use the Mush app.

The Mush app can be downloaded via www.letsmush.com