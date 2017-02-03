Appeal to help family after tragic death of 15-month-old Freddie Coles

A fundraising appeal has been set up to support the family of a 15-month-old boy who tragically died last week.

Freddie Coles, from Stamford, passed away at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, on Thursday, January 26.

Freddie Coles with parents Aimee Holwell and Simon Coles, plus older brother Leo, 4

It is the second tragedy to strike the family, after Freddie’s twin brother Rocco died shortly after the pair were born prematurely at 24 weeks and six days on September 30, 2015.

Freddie had a seriously lung condition which meant he required a constant supply of oxygen via a nasal tube, but he was otherwise a very happy child.

However, in early-December last year he was diagnosed with bronchiolitis – a respiratory infection – and quickly deteriorated.

Freddie was taken to the paediatric intensive care unit (PICU) at Addenbrooke’s on December 7, where it was discovered he was suffering from pulmonary hypertension – raised blood pressure within the pulmonary arteries – and had a hole in his heart.

Despite initially responding positively to treatment, his condition deteriorated further and, after eight painful weeks, little Freddie passed away on January 26.

His parents Aimee Holwell, 24, and Simon Coles, 29, have been left devastated – having now lost both of their beautiful twins.

The couple, who live in New Cross Road, Stamford, with their other son Leo, 4, were too upset to speak to the Mercury this week.

But they were happy for Aimee’s cousin Ellis Doughty – also Freddie’s godmother – to pay tribute to a happy little boy “who was always smiling”.

Ellis, 23, from Ketton, has set up an online fundraising page with a number of aims: to help with funeral costs; to make a donation to The Sick Children’s Trust which supported the family during his time at Addenbrooke’s, plus a donation to the PICU itself; and to fund a holiday for Aimee, Simon and Leo.

She said: “Freddie had lung disease and was on oxygen 24/7, but he was a really happy boy who was developing normally and was always smiling. What happened came totally out of the blue.

“Aimee and Simon have had a really tough year and a half and are now having to plan another funeral. I set up a JustGiving page so they don’t have to worry about money at this very difficult time.

“People have already been extremely generous – after just two days it had already reached £3,900. I hope it keeps going up so we can exceed the initial target of £4,500.”

Freddie’s family say the care he received from Addenbrooke’s staff was superb, as was the support offered to all of the family.

During Freddie’s eight-week stay at the hospital, Aimee and Simon were able to stay in special accommodation for parents provided by the Sick Children’s Trust.

Ellis added: “The fact they could stay near Freddie during his time there made a real difference and they are keen to make a donation to support the trust. They also hope to support the intensive care unit itself to say thanks for all the help they gave Freddie.”

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ellis-doughty