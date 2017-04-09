As London Marathon approaches, these runners are raring to go

Two people from Stamford will be pounding the streets of the capital later this month for the London Marathon in aid of causes close to their hearts.

Marcus Brown will be running the event on April 23 to raise cash for a hospice that cared for two of his family members who lost their lives after battling cancer.

No Caption ABCDE

In 2006 Marcus’ late father-in-law John died and in 2015, his brother-in-law, Chris passed away.

The pair, who were both from Stamford, were cared for by the Sue Ryder Hospice in Peterborough and as a thank you, experienced runner, Marcus, of Stamford, will be taking on the London Marathon in an effort to raise at least £1,000 for the organisation.

Marcus, 48, who is a member of Stamford Striders Running Club, said: “All the staff at the hospice provide expert care focusing on patients quality of life as well as support to their families at the most difficult of times. They care for people aged 16 and over who are living with conditions like cancer, heart failure and lung disease. They treat the person – not the condition.

“Because of their incredible service, they are able to care for people with more life changing conditions than any other UK charity, but the hospice needs continued support.”

Emma Holttum. Photo by Stamford Photo Express.

Marcus, who works in the sales department at a quarry firm, heads to London to take on his second marathon, having previously completed the Robin Hood Marathon in Nottingham.

He achieved a finish time of 3 hrs, 33 minutes, in the Nottingham event and Marcus, who has been following a 16-week training programme, feels confident that he can finish the London Marathon in under three and a half hours.

If you would like to make a donation visit www.justgiving.com/Marcus-Brown1

l Emma Holttum is running to raise cash for the Evergreen Care Trust which she has been inspired to support following the death of her grandfather.

Marketing expert Emma has worked as a volunteer for the trust, which is committed to helping elderly and vulnerable people, since the death of Frederick Ferguson after being touched by the work they do to improve people’s lives.

Emma helps with marketing at the trust as well as organising fundraising events and is hoping to raise £1,500 by completing the marathon.

Emma, 38, who works at Stamford firm Tots to Travel and is based in the town, said: “My Grandad was such a caring man and even though we’d visit and take him out, he was still lonely. A day without a knock at the door or a phone call from a friend or relative must feel like weeks to an older person.”

Rosie Maclennan, a volunteer and the marketing co-ordinator at the Evergreen Care Trust, said Emma had helped raise the profile of the charity and is grateful for her help.

She added:“She is doing a great job, she has an enormous amount of energy. She is just an all-rounder – she is just an incredible girl.

“I’m hoping that people are going to support her as much as possible.”

Doubts on whether Emma would be able to take part in the marathon were cast as the hospice was unable to pay her registration fee – but thanks to an anonymous donor she was able to sign herself up.

Emma will have a stall selling charming handmade gifts to raise cash for the trust during the market in Stamford on April 14.

To make a donation to Emma visit ukvirginmoneygiving.com and search for Emma Holttum.