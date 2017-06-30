Award winner is top of the class

A teaching assistant is celebrating after she was voted the best in the East Midlands.

Jane Fenn, 55, who is based at Ryhall Academy was a regional winner in the High Level Teaching Assistant of the Year Awards.

She moved into the classroom after spending 19 years in the RAF as a caterer.

This was followed by a six-year spell as a dinner lady at Bourne Westfield Primary Academy.

Then she became a teaching assistant.

Ryhall headteacher Katy Walker nominated Jane who has been a teaching assistant for seven years.

She won the East Midlands category after beating entries from cities like Derby and Nottingham.

Jane, of Bourne, said: “It was quite a shock. I am very proud and I can’t believe it.

“I absolutely love being a teaching assistant.

“My headteacher is absolutely brilliant and she believes in me as does Claire Hicks, the class teacher, who I work with each day.

“It’s nice to know that you are appreciated.”

Jane helps teach children aged between five and 11 years old at Ryhall Academy.

The awards have been running since 2013 with regional finalists drawn from all corners of the UK.

Jane and Katy attended an awards ceremony last week for the regional winners. Each of the winners received a certificate and and a bunch of flowers.

The overall winner will be named at an awards ceremony to be held in London in November.