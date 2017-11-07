Band joins chart topper’s UK tour

Street Asylum who are to perform at the Leicester 02 Academy

Up and coming band Street Asylum are to line up at the Leicester O2 Academy.

Street Asylum are made up of Archie Bowles, Christian Bostock, Ian Halim and Gus Stephens.

They won the chance after seeing off the other entrants in a battle of the bands competition at Uppingham School.

The challenge was held as part of the school’s SEED event which featured Scouting For Girls.

The prize was to join the chart toppers, whose hits include This Ain’t A Love Song, on stage on Tuesday, November 28.

They will perform in front of 1,500 screaming fans in Leicester.

Archie said: “We are grateful for all the support we have had so far and are very much looking forward to supporting Scouting for Girls.

“Having performed a number of times in front of our local fans, we can’t wait to transition to a more diverse audience.”

The four Uppingham School pupils formed Street Ayslum in 2015.

The band’s music has been described as similar in style to Radiohead, Island and Two Door Cinema Club.

The four released their first single called Tell Me Your Name last Sunday.

Juggling A level studies and a musical career can prove difficult.

Archie said: “It is hard to balance our A level work alongside the band and we sometimes find ourselves working on music rather than our school work!

“Also being students, and living some distance away from each other, when practicing we have to cram all our equipment into our tiny cars, but they do OK as our makeshift tour vans!”

They are excited too about the band’s newly released single.

He said: “Excited and inspired by the prospect of supporting Scouting for Girls on their UK Tour, we created a more upbeat raw sound to add variation in our set.

“We are pleased with the outcome of our writing process and are very much looking forward to performing to a new audience.”

Roy Stride from Scouting For Girls said: “We were hugely impressed with Street Asylum.

“When we saw them live we had no doubts that they have great potential, and are excited to have them support us in Leicester.

“Certainly ones to watch over the next few years.”