Battle of Britain parade to be held

A church service and parade to honour the heroes of the Battle of Britain is to be held.

Staff at RAF Wittering have organised the event to take place on Sunday.

Current and former members of the RAF will take part in a parade, wreath laying and service at All Saints Church, in Stamford.

Steve Bonde, president of the Stamford branch of the Royal British Legion, said many people in Stamford had RAF connections.

He said: “A Battle of Britain parade has been held since the end of the Second World War.

“It is always held on the Sunday nearest to September 15.

“That was the day that the Germans launched their last big push and couldn’t get through.

“It is considered that September 15 1940 was the day that the RAF won the battle.”

Anyone wishing to take part should meet at Stamford Town Hall for 10.30am.

A parade will set off at 10.55am led by Stamford Town Brass Band.

Members of the Combined Cadet Force, the Air Training Corps and the Army Cadet Force will take part.

It will reach All Saints Church at 11.10am where a service will be held.

After the service the parade will head from Red Lion Square up to the war memorial on Broad Street.

The parade is expected to reach the war memorial at 12.15pm.

There they will be met by Councillor Tony Story, Stamford’s mayor, and Group Captain Tony Keeling, officer in charge of RAF Wittering.

Coun Story and Grp Capt Keeling will lay wreaths and there will be a two minute silence.

It is hoped that a flypast by pilots from RAF Wittering will also take place.