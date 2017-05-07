BBC experts giving their time to help church

BBC antiques experts are giving their time to help raise money for a major conservation project in north Northamptonshire.

Fotheringhay Antiques Valuation Day will take place in the village from midday to 5pm on Sunday, July 2.

The Friends of Fotheringhay Church, which has organised the event, will welcome the likes of George Archdale, John Benjamin, Bunny Campione, Dendy Easton, John Foster and Lars Tharp who are all familiar faces to viewers of the BBC’s Antiques Roadshow.

President of the Friends, Lady Victoria Leatham, will also be reprising her former role and valuing items on the day.

She said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be welcoming experts from the BBC to Fotheringhay to help to raise money for our £1.5m restoration project. They’re generously giving their time for free and we can’t thank them enough.

“I’d encourage anyone with items they’d like to be valued to come along, meet the experts and support the church.”

Valuations are limited to two per person and visitors are encouraged to bring silver, clocks, jewellery, dolls, toys, collectibles, painting, furniture, ceramics and other miscellaneous objects.

Double Barrel Catering will be serving a taste of the Great British countryside, using local produce and will be complimented by ales and ciders from The Grainstore Brewery. A prosecco bar kindly supported by James Ingram will also be available.

Entry to the event costs £5 per person (under 12s free) and valuations cost £2.50 each with all proceeds going towards the conservation of the iconic church of Fotheringhay St Mary and All Saints’ which dates back to the 15th Century.

Visitors to the village can also enjoy a craft fair and teas in the village hall, with free parking available throughout the events.

Fotheringhay itself is historically significant as it is linked to the royal families of England and Scotland, from the Normans through to the advent of the Stuarts.

Not only was it the birthplace of King Richard III, who was recently reinterred after his remains were discovered underneath a car park in Leicester; it is also where Queen Elizabeth I publicly had her cousin, Mary Queen of Scots, beheaded after finding her guilty of plotting to kill her.

Memberships to become a friend of the church and receive two free valuations on the day and discounts to future events are at www.friends-of-fotheringhay-church.co.uk