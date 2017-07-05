BBC experts help church raise £6,000

BBC experts helped to raise £6,000 for the Friends of Fotheringhay Church during a week of events.

Fotheringhay Antiques Valuation Day took place on Sunday, rounding up a week of activities to raise money for the ongoing £1.5m restoration of St Mary and All Saints Church.

George Archdale, John Benjamin, Bunny Campione, Dendy Easton, John Foster and Lars Tharp who are all familiar faces to viewers of the BBC’s Antiques Roadshow gave up their time for free to value a range of antiques and between them raised about £2,000.

Other activities throughout the week included cream teas in the church, painting classes and a silent auction which together raised a further £4,000.

President of the Friends, Lady Victoria Leatham, said: “It is the second year that we have run a fundraising festival and we’re once again delighted with the support we have had and the amount we have raised.

“We can’t thank the BBC experts enough for donating their time and expertise.”

Among the local businesses supporting the event were Double Barrel Catering from Bourne, which served Mary Queen of Scotch Eggs and Bosworth Battle Burgers; James Ingram Wines which provided a Prosecco bar; and The Grainstore Brewery which was serving real ale and cider. John Elson Cartoons and Caricatures also captured the day in his own quirky way.

Fotheringhay is historically significant. Not only was it the birthplace of King Richard III, who was recently reinterred after his remains were discovered underneath a car park in Leicester; it is also where Queen Elizabeth I publicly had her cousin, Mary Queen of Scots, beheaded.

The money raised will go towards the restoration of the church roof, which is due to begin shortly.

Find out more by visiting www.friends-of-fotheringhay-church.co.uk