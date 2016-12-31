Bidding fond farewell to lunch club organiser

Members of Age UK Uppingham’s Monday lunch club bid a fond farewell to organiser Rosemary Peck.

Rosemary has organised more than 3,000 lunches over six years but decided to step down from the role to take up other volunteering opportunities in Rutland. To mark the occassion, an extra special lunch was held before Christmas with a cake for Billy, who marks her 100th birthday at the end of January.

Uppingham development worker Amanda Bellamy said: “It has been great having the support of Rosemary as she is the most organised person I know, nothing ever goes awry and she arranges a superb Christmas lunch outing for the members.

“The team of volunteers and I are very sad to see her go but we wish her all the best.”

The club is not finishing - Caryl Reading is taking over in January.