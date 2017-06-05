Black tie dinner helps hospital

A charity dinner and auction held in memory of Stamford man Richard Marsh raised £4,500 for Peterborough City Hospital’s Critical Care Unit.

Richard, who was just 50 years old, suffered a massive heart attack after stopping for petrol on his way home from work in June 2015.

Although he was resuscitated twice he died three days later in Peterborough at the CCU.

His partner Debra Cassam, who founded the Richard Marsh Memorial Fund soon after losing her partner of 10 years, staged the Black Tie and Tiara charity dinner and auction at Stamford’s The William Cecil Hotel.

Former chief executive of Leicester City Football Club Barrie Pierpoint was there to ensure the evening was full of laughter and games.

Debra, of Empingham Road, Stamford, said: “We were totally overwhelmed at the amount raised.

“Thanks to the generosity and kindness of those who attended on the night, and those who gave donations and raffle prizes, the total went way beyond our expectations. Thank you to everyone.”

The money raised will be used to buy additional respiratory equipment for the unit.

Sue Shipton, lead nurse of critical care services, added: “We are really grateful and touched by Debra’s commitment to raising the funds in memory of Richard.

“They will be used to purchase some additional respiratory equipment, featuring the latest technology, which makes it easier for patients with breathing difficulties to be to supported and, if successful, can prevent more invasive respiratory support being instigated.”

The Black Tie and Tiara charity event is to be held annually to support the vital work of the critical care unit.