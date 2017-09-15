Builder’s auction raises £650 to help fund charities’ work

A generous housebuilder has put goods under the hammer to raise £650 to help boost the work of two charities.

Charles Church auctioned off all the furniture which had been at its showhome at its Manor Thorpe scheme at Barleythorpe, Oakham.

Workers at Charles Church and their friends could bid for the items on sale at the auction.

The money raised is to be split between the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance and the Grenfell Towers relief fund.

People at the auction were able to bid for items including sofas, beds, tables and chairs.

The remaining items have been donated to the air ambulance shop in the High Street, in Oakham, for them to sell to raise funds.

Nova Eames, head of sales at Charles Church East Midlands, said: “We are delighted to have raised this money for two very worthy causes.

“Sometimes we put the showhome furniture in to storage to be used elsewhere – much of it has been hardly used – but this time we thought we’d take the opportunity to raise some extra money.

“Our workers had a bit of fun bidding for the items as well. Charles Church is proud to support communities where it builds.

Work at the Thorpe Manor site was completed recently and the machinery and workforce has moved on.