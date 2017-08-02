Building to be craned into place

The building that will provide a new home for Visions Children’s Centre will arrive in Oakham next week as work to relocate the service alongside Oakham Library nears completion.

Work on a joint library and children’s centre project began at the start of the year, combining the much needed refurbishment of Oakham Library with the construction of a single story extension to provide a new home for Visions Children’s Centre, which is currently at Catmose College.

With work on the library building nearing completion, foundations for the new extension have been laid and delivery of the preconstructed building that will house Vison’s services will be craned into place over two days from August 8 to 9.

No road closures or diversions will be put in place around the library as a result of the installation and marshals will be on hand to provide careful traffic management throughout. Access to Bull Lane will also be maintained for residents.

The refurbishment of Oakham Library is due to finish in September, followed by the Children’s Centre in October.