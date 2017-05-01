Call to run for Team Anna’s Hope

Charity Anna’s Hope is challenging runners to make a difference to the lives of children with brain tumours by taking part in this year’s Perkins Great Eastern Run.

The Anna’s Hope 5k Fun Run takes place just before the half-marathon through Peterborough and this year’s event will take place on Sunday, October 8.

Founder of Anna’s Hope Carole Hughes is calling on runners, families and businesses to get behind the charity and sign up for the event today. The fun run is ideal for families to take part together and she hopes people will be inspired by those who took on Sunday’s London Marathon to get involved.

Carole said: “Brain tumours are the biggest cancer killer of children in the UK and for those who survive most need specialist rehabilitation.

“By running and raising funds for Anna’s Hope everyone can make a difference to a child in the region with a brain tumour. By raising £30 this will fund a child’s specialist rehabilitation for one week and £125 funds a child’s specialist rehabilitation for one month.”

Everyone who signs up to run or even walk for Anna’s Hope and commits to raise at least £30 will receive a free Anna’s Hope T-shirt to wear on the day.

Schools can also enter the Anna’s Hope Schools Challenge in the Anna’s Hope 5K Fun Run.

Carole added: “Why not set a goal as a school? Fifty pupils, teachers and family members each raising £30 will help a child for one year.”

The Anna’s Hope’ Schools’ Challenge Cup sponsored by ChromaSport and Trophies will be awarded to the school which raises the most money for Anna’s Hope and there will be a cup and £50 gift voucher for the top boy and top girl fundraiser.

All those who complete the course will receive a medal.

Runners for Anna’s Hope are also invited to the Anna’s Hope marquee after the event for a celebration party, sponsored by Aldi.

To enter the Anna’s Hope 5k Fun Run visit www.perkinsgreateasternrun.co.uk and complete the online entry form

To apply for sponsor forms and an Anna’s Hope T-shirt or for more information on the charity please e-mail admin@annashope.co.uk