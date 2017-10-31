Cash machine stolen from Co-operative store in Burley Road, Oakham

Thieves stole a cash machine from a Co-operative store last night (Monday, October 30).

The cash machine housed in a buidling separate from the Burley Road store in Oakham was stolen, although the shop remains open as normal today.

A spokesperson for Central England Co-operative said: “We can confirm that an incident took place this morning (Tuesday, 31 October) at our Oakham food store.

“Offenders attempted to gain entry to an ATM located in the store car park and, in the process, caused damage to the standalone building it was housed in.

“The food store is open as normal and we are currently assisting the police with their investigations following the incident.

“We thank customers and colleagues for their support and patience during this time.”