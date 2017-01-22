Casterton College Rutland to reveal sixth form plans

A school in Rutland will reveal its plans to build a new sixth form building, which will open in September, at an open evening next week.

Casterton College Rutland in Ryhall Road, Great Casterton, announced that it would not be running Year 12 classes at its sister site, Rutland County College, this academic year due to low enrolment numbers.

On Wednesday, January 25, from 6.30pm, potential students, parents and members of the community are invited to the school to hear more about plans to open a sixth form building at the Great Casterton site.

Headteacher Carl Smith said: “When I started at Casterton 18 months ago I promised virtually a new school and now we’re one step closer.

“The number of sixth form places available in Oakham are already high due to the opening of Harington School this year, so we made the decision to move our facility to Great Casterton to continue our run of outstanding results and provide a much needed sixth form facility in the east of the county and Stamford.

“We’re working with secondary schools in Rutland and Stamford to ensure we’re offering the courses and further education support that is needed.”

Casterton College Rutland achieved an 88 per cent A* to C pass rate during last year’s A-level results and achieved record breaking GCSE results last year, placing them in the top one per cent of schools in the East Midlands and highest in the county.

Mr Smith added: “We set a standard for our pupils at GCSE level. They build relationships with their teachers and get great support across the faculty, from career advice to extra-curricular activities and we want that to continue into sixth form.

“The same team of outstanding teachers will be teaching at A-level and I’m confident we’ll continue to achieve the best results in the county. We’ll be doing outreach work in other secondary schools in the area so that they get to know us and what we provide, so that together we can build a fantastic facility for Rutland and Stamford.”

The open evening will be an opportunity for pupils to find out more about the plans, speak to teachers, current and former students, and explore alternative education options.

The universities of Leicester and Lincoln and UCFB Wembley will be there to discuss their undergraduate degrees and for those interested in the sports industry, along with Backstage Academy (events management and training), the MOD, the NHS, CITB (construction and training) and Envigo (science research).