Celebrations for diamond couple

A couple who have spent 20 years in Rutland will celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary with a week of celebrations with their nearest and dearest.

Neville and Margaret Ashton marked 60 years since they were married at the Methodist Church in Hadfield, Derbyshire yesterday with a quiet day at home.

But over the weekend and next week, they will welcome family, including daughters Helen and Ruth, and close friends acquired over the years to celebrate.

The couple met six years before they were married and supported each other through college - Neville training to be a methodist minister and Margaret as a teacher. Over the years, the couple travelled the country extensively for Neville’s work and latterly so Margaret could take up a post as headteacher in Watford.

They retired to Egleton in Rutland because it was “geographically convenient” and it was a place Margaret fell in love with the moment she visited. The pair have never looked back since becoming an integral part of St Edmund’s Church and village life.

Neville, 87, said they’d enjoyed a very happy marriage and paid tribute to Margaret, who last week celebrated her 86th birthday, for allowing him to pursue his career saying she had always been “very supportive, caring and patient”.