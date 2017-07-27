Changes to ordering repeat prescriptions in Rutland

Patients in Rutland are now required to order their repeat prescriptions directly from their GP practice, with effect from their next repeat prescription order.

East Leicestershire and Rutland Clinical Commissioning Group has made the move in an effort to reduce medicines wastage which totalled £1.8 million across the area last year.

The group is advising patients through their GP practice and local pharmacies about changes that have been made to how repeat prescriptions are ordered.

Dr Andy Ker, local GP and clinical vice-chairman of the group, said: “We are wasting a huge amount of money each year paying for medicines that are not used and ultimately wasted.

“Medicines wastage occurs for a number of reasons, of which we have found one of the main causes being the over-ordering of repeat prescriptions. We are asking patients and their carers across the area to only order repeat prescriptions directly from their GP practices when they need it.”

Automated services via pharmacies will be cancelled.

Unused medicines cannot be recycled or reused even if patients return them.