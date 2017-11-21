Changes to Rutland County Council cabinet are announced

Rutland County Council has announced a number of changes to its cabinet.

The changes come following the decision by Coun Richard Clifton to step down as the portfolio holder for adult social care and health, last month.

Coun Alan Walters, who is already a cabinet member, has moved posts to replace Coun Clifton and becomes the new portfolio holder for adult social care and health.

Coun Gordon Brown, who was elected as a ward member for Ketton in July, takes up the post vacated by Coun Walters, becoming the newly appointed portfolio holder for sport and recreation, culture and the environment.

Coun Brown said: “I am extremely proud to have been appointed as a member of cabinet, particularly given the importance of the three areas for which I am now responsible. Promoting Rutland’s unique culture and heritage, caring for its environment and ensuring that people are able to lead active lives are fundamental issues for many of our residents.

“I am very much looking forward to utilising all of my knowledge and experience, working together with officers, to bring about positive change for the county.”

Prior to being elected as a Rutland County Councillor, Coun Brown was the managing director of Wilko, the High Street retailer, for 17 years, playing an instrumental part in the company’s growth as a major national retailer. Following his retirement from that role in 2007, he was appointed to the chairman at 99p Stores, Multiyork Furniture and the trading board of the British Retail Consortium.

He also has experience in the public sector and local government.