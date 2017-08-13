Charity bike ride raises £8,000

Margaret and Robert Miles at Hadrian’s Wall during their ride

Robert and Margaret Miles have visited every corner of England on their six-month trip.

They broke the route down into sections which generally measured between 260-miles and 380-miles.

Then from March they headed out for a week once a month to complete an area’s section.

They are currently riding the final leg of the tour and they are in the North-West taking in Liverpool, Manchester, Chester and Preston.

The saddle sore pair have so far raised nearly £8,000 which will be split between Young Minds and Sustainable Land Trust.

Margaret, 60, said: “For many years we wanted to ride round the cathedrals.

“We would see them on holiday but I didn’t think they were as uplifting or as imposing as the ones in England.

“They are not just historical buildings as they are living buildings and there is stuff going on in them all the time.

“You don’t need to be an architect or historical expert to admire these magnificent buildings, built over many hundreds of years.”

Former Oakham School maths teacher Margaret and Robert, 67, have been social cyclists for many years.

They once cycled 19-miles round Rutland Water and pedalled roughly 60-miles on each day of their challenge.

Margaret, of Main Street, Clipsham, said: “We decided to look for two charities.

“We wanted to help children who find things a bit more difficult.

“We all need to help young people to develop confidence, resilience and ambition.

“I think we are surprised to have raised nearly £8,000 as our target was initially £5,000.”

They now aim to raise £8,400.

The pair carried everything they needed for each trip in panniers on the sides of the bikes.

Sometimes they stayed with friends and at other times in Travelodges.

The hardest section was labelled The West Wing and it took place in May.

The very tough and hilly route took in Truro, Exeter, Wells, Bristol and Oxford.

They estimated that despite riding for 170-hours they have had less than ten-hours rain.

A blog about the couple’s ride can be found at www.milescathedralcycle.com

Donations can be made via the same website.