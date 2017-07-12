Charity bike ride’s £1,500 boost for hospital

A charity cyclist raised £1,500 to support a hospital’s breast cancer unit by riding 17-miles round Rutland Water.

David Hardstaff took up the challenge for Peterborough City Hospital as a thank you for them treating his wife Sandra Hardstaff.

The keen cyclist of Hambleton Road, in Stamford, also rode five-miles from his home to the reservoir and back meaning he actually covered 27-miles.

The sponsored fundraiser risked being saddle sore as he took two-and-a-half-hours to complete his ride including the ten-mile commute.

David, 66, said: “Two months ago a tumour was picked up in my wife and she had to go to Peterborough City Hospital for treatment.

“They were so kind and thoughtful and so positive. I wanted to do something in return to pay them back.

“I cycle regularly anyway and I go out every Saturday morning for exercise and fresh air.

“I quite enjoyed the charity ride but I can’t believe that I raised so much money. It’s an incredible amount

“The support for me has been great as I only thought that I might raise £400.

“It fills you with a sense of satisfaction when you achieve something like this.”

David, a maintenance operative at Stamford High School, said Sandra seemed to be in the clear after treatment for the tumour.

She is still to undergo radiotherapy at the hospital to make 100-per cent sure that it has gone.

Sponsor forms were taken to the school by David and also to Waitrose, in Stamford, where Sandra works in the cash office.

Claire Hall, breast care nurse specialist at the hospital, said: “We are extremely grateful to David for his efforts in raising this money.

“We thank David and Sandra’s friends, family and colleagues for the £1,500 raised and David for completing his 21-mile cycle ride round Rutland Water.

“We really appreciate the money people raise for the breast unit at the hospital and we ensure that it goes to fund items needed to improve our patients’ treatment and care on the unit.”