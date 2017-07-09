Charity golfers raise £10,500 for Team George

Charity golfers raised £10,424 to help pay for a wheelchair for a youngster paralysed in a rugby accident.

George Robinson, 19, was injured while playing rugby with his school friends in South Africa.

He suffered a serious injury on July 27, 2015, while tackling a player in Durban just ten-days into the trip.

The teen spent 10 months in hospital first in South Africa and then at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, and the Princess Royal Spinal Unit, in Sheffield.

His care included an all night operation to stabilise his spinal cord while in South Africa.

The family set up Team George to raise awareness and funds to support the teenager.

And its most recent donation came this week when George and his mum Gill received £10,424 from the Urban Edge Foundation, in Scotgate, Stamford. The foundation held a charity golf day at Moor Park Golf Club, near London, to raise the money.

It attracted a long list of celebrities including former Tottenham Hotspur footballer Ricky Villa and sports presenter John Inverdale.

Former England cricketer Dean Headley, director of cricket at Stamford School took part too.

The idea came after Bradley Russell, 14, the son of Russell Gay, a director at Urban Edge Architecture, suffered a spinal injury.

Claire Taylor-Venter, a key accounts manager at the firm, said: “It was an absolutely brilliant day.

“The injury to Bradley showed what can happen all too easily and gave an insight into what happened to George.

“We set out to raise as much as we could but we didn’t think we would raise as much as we did.”

George did return to Stamford School and hopes to take up a place at the University of Birmingham to study philosophy and sociology later this year.

His brother Eddie, 17, aims to go to Nottingham Trent University this year too to study business management.

Mum Gill said: “It’s absolutely fantastic that Russell and his team choose to support George.

“I know that Russell empathised with us after the injury to his own son. It was very emotional for everyone.

“It’s nice that he now has a wheelchair that is lightweight so that he can access more places.

“It will just open up a great deal more for him.”