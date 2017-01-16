Charity run planned as part of exciting year

A charity that had its biggest year in 2016 is hoping to make this year even bigger and better with a community run through the streets of Stamford.

Zoe Crowson launched the Phoebe Research Fund in February 2015 to raise funds and awareness of Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolosis Bullosa.

Her daughter Phoebe, now seven, was diagnosed with the condition shortly after she was born. It causes her skin to badly blister and break away at the slightest touch - and she also gets internal blisters which can lead to problems with swallowing and choking.

Last year, Zoe had her most successful year to date and handed over her first cheque for £20,000 to Professor John McGrath, who diagnosed Phoebe’s condition originally and is based at King’s College London researching the condition.

Zoe is hoping this year the charity will continue to grow and be even bigger.

With trustee Mark Thomas, she is planning a run to take place through Stamford town centre. The date of the event is not yet confirmed but Zoe hopes to see 700 runners pound the streets, cheered on by herself and little Phoebe, a pupil at Copthill School.

Zoe said: “2017 is going to be a really exciting year for us. There’s a lot of work still to do on the Phoebe Research Fun Run but I’m confident it’s going to be a fantastic day raising awareness and funds.”

Since launching the charity, Zoe said she has learned a lot and built up good relationships with businesses which have supported her.

The William Cecil Hotel in Stamford is set to host a poker night in February and a garden party in June, while Pilot Fish is helping to organise further events including another golf day which last year raised £1,000, as is the Maserati dealership in Peterborough.

Zoe added: “The support we have had from these businesses is absolutely phenomenal and we are so grateful.

“It is all about continuing to raise awareness and build up those relationships.”

To find out more about the charity and its upcoming events visit www.phoeberesearch.org.uk.