Children sought for Braunston May Fayre roles

Boys and girls aged from five to 11 are being sought to dance around the maypole during the Braunston May Fayre.

Practices will be held every Sunday at Braunston and Brooke Village Hall at 9.30am until the May Fayre, which will be held on Monday, May 1.

The only dates when practices will not be happening are Mothering Sunday and Easter Sunday.

Practices begin on Sunday, February 12, and youngsters are welcome to go along - accompanied by a parent.

To find out more contact organiser Fiona Willetts by phoning 07518092388 or e-mail cwilletts@gmail.com