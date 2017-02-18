Chloe, 11, helps get popstar Adele to sing on charity CD

A schoolgirl from Stamford who helped get megastar Adele on board with a charity album is now hoping to raise £10,000 for the same cause by releasing her own EP.

Talented singer-songwriter Chloe Lorentzen, 11, and her family are big fans of American folk rock star Brandi Carlile.

Brandi is planning to re-release her 2007 album The Story with other stars – including Dolly Parton and Kris Kristofferson – performing her songs, to raise funds for War Child.

She was hoping that Adele, who has won an amazing 15 Grammy awards, would sing Hiding My Heart, but had been struggling to get her to sign up until Chloe got involved.

Chloe, who lives with her family in Lincoln Road, Stamford, wrote and performed a new version of Adele’s global hit Hello and uploaded her version YouTube.

She had cleverly altered the lyrics to include ‘Adele this is for War Child’ in place of ‘Hello from the outside’ and reworked much of the rest.

Singer Chloe Lorentzen, 11, with stepdad Lee Harrison and mum Jaime

Stepdad Lee Harrison, 44, said: “Back in January I was doing a crossword in the paper and Chloe saw a photo in it of a boy in the rubble of a building in Syria.

“She said ‘what can we do to help?’ We discussed what was happening out there.

“At the same time, Brandi was getting on to Adele – trying to get her to sing Hiding My Heart, which she had covered as a bonus track on her album 21. She had been trying for a year, but because Adele is so busy she hadn’t got an answer.

“Chloe decided to sing for Adele, to encourage her to do it for War Child.”

Around 200 people saw the video on its first day on YouTube. Soon after, Brandi phoned Chloe and asked her permission to share it on her social media pages. It has since been seen in 105 countries by more than 12,000 people.

Chloe’s mum Jaime Harrison, 39, said: “Brandi told Chloe she had an amazing voice and said next time she was in the States, she could sing with her on stage.

“She also said Chloe should consider making her own CD for War Child.”

A couple of days later Brandi phoned again to say Adele had agreed to sing on her album. Chloe and her family were over the moon.

Having helped make one fundraising dream become a reality, Chloe set about making her own CD for War Child.

On Sunday, she was joined by around 40 other young musicians and singers at Drip Dry Studios in Peterborough for a recording session.

Her CD, Beneath Safer Skies, will feature six tracks and should be on sale within a month. Each will cost £10 and she hopes to raise at least £10,000 for War Child.

Chloe said it was “super cool” in the studio and onlookers said she managed to perform her parts perfectly, not surprising given her nickname ‘One Take Chloe’.

Chloe has been fitting her charity work around her school studies – while also rehearsing for a production of Annie at Stamford Corn Exchange, in which she plays the lead role.

For more information, and to buy a CD when available, visit www.facebook.com/chloelorentzenmusic

War Child protects, educates and stands up for the rights of children caught up in conflict. Visit www.warchild.org.uk