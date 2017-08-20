Colin Furze’s underground bunker in Stamford wins category on George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces Shed of the Year on Channel 4

A Stamford man has been selected as one of the first category winners in the 2017 Cuprinol Shed of the Year competition.

Taking home the prize in the brand new #NotAShed category, Colin Furze, from Stamford, built his very own bunker hidden four meters beneath his unassuming garden shed.

Filled with a selection of Colin’s own inventions, including an ejector bed and wolverine claws, the bunker also features a games console, satellite TV access and a drum kit to create the ultimate chill out space.

He was announced as one of two winning sheds on Sunday night’s ‘Amazing Spaces Shed of the Year’, which was hosted by George Clarke and aired on Channel 4.

Colin said: “I’m really honoured to have won the #NotAShed Category and I’ve loved every minute of the competition and will remember it every time I’m chilling out in my bunker!”

The annual competition is now in its 10th year and the winners were chosen by public vote after a record breaking 26,571 votes.

The Cabin and Summerhouse category was also revealed on tonight’s (Sunday) show, which was won by Ben Swanborough who built a shed in the shape of a mushroom for his 12-year-old daughter Elsie.

Category winners are being announced during each episode of the four-part series, with the final winner being announced in the last episode in September.

The Bunker Shed and the Mushroom Shed have now secured their place in the final which will see them up against six other category winners in a battle to be crowned Cuprinol Shed of the Year 2017.

The overall winner will be decided by a panel of shed experts including the founder of the competition Uncle Wilco (Andrew Wilcox), last year’s winner Walter Micklethwait, George Clarke and his expert team; craftsman William Hardie, architect Laura Clark and industrial designer Max McMurdo.

Marianne Shillingford, creative director at Cuprinol said: “We’re really proud to sponsor Shed of the Year for the 10th year in a row! Year on year, we are absolutely amazed by the creativity and hard work of the sheddies around the UK, so it is fantastic to see these two being rewarded for their amazing sheds.

“We hope the competition will continue to inspire the nation to make the most of the outdoor space they have, no matter how big or small.”