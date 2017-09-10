Concert pianist at Lyddington church

A pianist who played the young Miss Shepherd in the film adaptation of Alan Bennett's, The Lady In The Van will give a concert at St Andrew's Church in Lyddington on Saturday, September 9.

Clare Hammond also won the Royal Philharmonic Society’s Young Artist Award in recognition of outstanding achievements in 2015.

The programme includes: Haydn: Fantasia in C major, Hob XVII: 4; Chin: Études Nos. 4-6; Schubert: Four Impromptus, D. 899; Beethoven: Sonata No 30 in E major, Op 109; Scriabin: Sonate-Fantasie No 2, Op 19 and Stravinsky: Petroushka Suite.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £16 (students £3) in advance from: Uppingham Sports and Books; Oakham Wines or www.wegottickets.com/evenue/1428 (£16 plus 10 per cent booking fee). Tickets purchased on the door on the night cost £18 and £3. For more details visit www.musicinlyddington.co.uk