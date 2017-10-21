Copthill School is excellent!

Copthill School in Uffington has been rated as ‘excellent’

in both categories of a recent educational quality inspection carried out by the Independent Schools Inspectorate.

A team of inspectors judged both the quality of the pupils’ achievements and the quality of the pupils’ personal development as ‘excellent’.

Principal Jonathan Teesdale said: “I am delighted that the hard work of our children, staff, parents and the wider school community has been acknowledged in this glowing report. Copthill provides a unique educational environment and the report highlighted our many strengths perfectly.

“Copthill continues to grow and develop and we will always strive to offer an excellent and personalised education for all our children.”