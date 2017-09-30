Costcutter store opens doors in Oakham

A new Costcutter store has opened in Willow Crescent, Oakham.
Navaneethan and his wife Tharshini have opened the store - one of more than 2,600 Costcutter stores in the UK.
Oakham mayor Michael Haley cut the ribbon and there was also a traditional Sri Lankan blessing with family and friends, many of whom made a special trip from London.
Area manager Darren Fulcher was also on hand to ensure that Nava was well supported. The shop offers a big range of products at competitive prices.
