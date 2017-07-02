Council parking fees ‘simplified’

Updated parking charges intended to simplify fees across all council car parks in Rutland come into effect from Monday.

The changes were approved by cabinet earlier this year and follow a thorough review of fees and charges for all council services.

The new charges are based on a flat rate of 80p per hour in all car parks and will bring Uppingham in line with Oakham, making the cost of parking the same in both towns.

Where some fees have risen, this represents the first increase in parking charges in the county since 2013.

Dave Brown, director for places at Rutland County Council, said: “The council hasn’t reviewed charges across all its car parks for a number of years.

“By introducing standard charges across all our car parks we’re creating a much simpler and fairer system. We also need to factor in rises in inflation, which haven’t been applied to parking charges in Rutland for four years.”

Charges include:

l Half hour parking 40p.

l Discount day tickets £4.

l Weekly discount tickets start from £15.

l Annual season tickets start at £432.

l Annual residents’ parking permits cost £40 in both Oakham and Uppingham.

Half-hour parking, weekly discount tickets and annual season tickets will all be available in Uppingham.

A single ticket will be valid in any council car park in Rutland for the duration it covers, although four hours will remain the maximum length of stay in short stay car parks.

Drivers can choose to pay for parking by coin at pay and display machines, by debit or credit card or mobile phone.

Weekly tickets, one month, three month and half-year season tickets will also be available through the pay-by-mobile system.

People visiting Oakham can continue to park for free for up to an hour in Church Street car park as part of an incentive scheme to support the town centre while utility works are ongoing.

If you have queries about the changes contact Rutland County Council by e-mailing: parkingmanagement@rutland.gov.uk