Countdown on for Angel Fair

The countdown is on for a Christmas shopping event which opens at Elton Hall on Wednesday.

The grounds will be transformed into a Winter wonderland for the second annual Angel Fair with the event open on Wednesday from 11am to 8pm and on Thursday from 10am to 3pm. Admission is £5 for adults and under 12s go free.

Among this year’s sponsors of the wicker angels which will line the path leading into the event are BGL Group, The George Hotel in Stamford and Duncan and Toplis, as well as Land Rover.

All profits will be split between The British Heart Foundation, Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution and Sue Ryder, Thorpe Hall.

Organised by Lady Victoria Leatham, the event promises to be the place to buy everything you need for the festive period, including gifts ranging from luxury jewellery, leather bags and cashmere to stocking fillers, children’s toys and decorations.

Victoria said: “The event has had wonderful support nationally and we hope to see as many people there as possible.”