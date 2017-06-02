County councillor resigns

Rutland County Councillor Kevin Thomas (Liberal Democrats) has resigned as ward member for Whissendine with immediate effect.

Coun Thomas has represented residents in the Whissendine area since March 2016 but no longer feels able to fulfil his role due to growing work commitments.

Coun Thomas said: “Recently, my work commitments have forced me to spend a significant amount of time either travelling here or, more lately, abroad for longer periods and this is only likely to increase over the next year.

“To this end I feel that I must tender my resignation as it is the right thing to do, both morally and ethically, as I would not be able to provide the level of commitment that I would like to for my ward.

“I believe someone who is based in the ward would be more suitable to support and represent the residents of Whissendine.”

A by-election will take place if a request for an election is received from two registered voters. An election will then be held to fill the vacant seat within 35 days.