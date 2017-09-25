Couple celebrate blue sapphire anniversary

A loving couple have marked a major milestone as they celebrated 65 years of marriage.

Sam and Margaret Leader, of Uppingham, marked their blue sapphire anniversary on Monday. (September 18)

They met while working at the Robert Sayle shop, later part of the John Lewis Partnership, in Peterborough, in the late 1940s.

Margaret, 86, said: “Sam is the kindest person I know and he has looked after me.

“We have just got on and that’s always been the same.”

Sam, 91, served in the 1st Battalion the Wiltshire Regiment prior to joining the transport section at Robert Sayles.

While in Germany with the Army Sam was shot. He returned to England and later volunteered for the Army again and was sent to India for a spell.

Margaret was a secretary to the general manager of Robert Sayles when Sam joined the company after the Army.

They married in St Botolph’s Church, in Longthorpe, on September 18, 1952.

They lived in various places including Peterborough as they moved jobs.

Sam spent time as a verger at churches including Peterborough Cathedral.

They have a son Martin, 55, and grandchildren Hamish, Fergus and Francesca. A party was held last Saturday.