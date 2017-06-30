Elderly man found dead on Oakham driveway

The body of an elderly man was found on the drive of his house in the early hours of today.

Police officers were called to Lonsdale Way, in Oakham, at around 5.30am today (Friday, June 30) after the body was spotted by a member of the public.

Enquiries into the death have been carried out by Leicestershire Police and it is not being treated as suspicious.

A file is being prepared for the coroner who will carry out an inquest in due course.

It is believed that four police cars and a forensics team attended the house along with an ambulance to remove the body.