New deputy chief constable appointed

A new deputy chief constable has been appointed to Leicestershire Police.

Rob Nixon, currently an assistant chief constable with the force, is to take over the role.

He replaces Roger Bannister when he retires after 30 years’ service in February next year.

Rob was appointed following a selection process which concluded on Monday.

He said: “I feel genuinely privileged to have been offered this role.

“I’ve been in policing for nearly 25 years, all of which has been spent in Leicestershire.

“It’s where I grew up as a child, it’s where I live, and I therefore have both a professional and personal reason for wanting to play my part in delivering a superb policing service to our communities.

“It is a pleasure to work in Leicestershire with so many dedicated and talented colleagues and partners and I very much look forward to continuing working with them to keep our public safe from harm in the coming years.”

Chief Constable of the force Simon Cole said: “Rob came through a tough field of candidates during a process which included a community panel, and interview board with myself, the police and the Crime Commissioner, the director of HR and an independent panel member appointed via the College of Policing.

“Rob is well-known to the Force and will bring energy and continuity to the role.”