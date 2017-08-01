Crowds enjoy fun at annual show

Have your say

Crowds of visitors enjoyed the attractions at the Rutland Horticultural Society annual flower and produce show.

There was a host of fun for people of all ages at the show which was held at Oakham Church of England School, on Burley Road, in Oakham, on Saturday.

They were greeted by a colourful display of competition entries that lightened up the school.

There was also a large number of entries in the various classes for the show competitions.

People entered flowers, vegetables, produce including jams and chutneys, food and photographs to be judged at the event.

There was also a junior section where youngsters entered Lego models, decorated coffee jars and other items to be judged.

The standard of entries to the competitions at the show was of a high level.

Barbara Clemence, chairman of the show, said: “I think it was a successful event and we had a good day.

“The weather was lovely and it all seemed to go well.

“The vegetable sections were down on last year but it’s not been an easy year to grow vegetables.”

The show was held inside the primary school in the town.

The cups were handed out by the former High Sheriff of Rutland, Sarah Furness, who held the role last year and the show’s president Pat Simmonds.

Sandra Needham won the Kimball Cup, The Perry Trophy, the Sir Henry Tate Cup and the Matkin Cup.

Pat Simmonds scooped the Earl of Gainsborough Cup while Dave Stewardson won the Hickling Challenge Cup.

Dave also won the award for the most outstanding exhibit in the vegetable section.

Olive Saunders picked up the Ethel Ball Trophy and Pauline Dawson took home the Conant Cup.

The Hickling Cup went to Barbara Clemence.

Youngster Amelia Needham, six, won the Wooddall-Duckham Shield for the most points in the childrens’ section.

Sophia Needham, ten, picked up the Robertshaw Cup for her entries in the childrens’ art classes.

While Carol Edwards picked up the Corah Cup in the adult art section.