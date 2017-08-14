Crowds enjoy garden party fun at church

Have your say

Crowds of visitors enjoyed a celebratory garden party at a village church.

The event at St Peter’s and St Paul’s Church, in Great Casterton, attracted an estimated 120 people.

There was a host of fun activities for people to enjoy at the party on Saturday.

Sue Cliffe, a social team member for the event, said: “We had a very good turnout and we had a very successful day.

“The weather held for us and it was beautiful. We were very lucky.”

There were afternoon teas, a treasure trail, croquet and other games.

Inside the church there were displays of pictures, photographs and flowers.

The Springfield Jazz Ensemble also performed at the party.

Donations were requested to aid church funds.