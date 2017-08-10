Delays after collision between lorry carrying glass bottles and car transporter on A1 at Sibson

Have your say

There are traffic delays on the A1 near Sibson following a collision between a lorry carrying glass bottles and a car transporter.

Police were called out to the incident at 1.06pm today.

Smashed glass bottles as well as oil, which leaked from one of the vehicles, is strewn across the road.

Both lanes of the A1 southbound at Sibson have been closed.

It has been reported that there are tailbacks as far as Stamford as a result of the incident.