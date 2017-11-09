Department adds up to the best!

Half-term was busy for the maths department at Casterton College Rutland as they headed to Canary Wharf in London for the Pearson Teaching Awards.

The team was nominated for a gold plato as Team of the Year, which they missed out on.

But they did receive a silver award for Maths Department of the Year.

The event was hosted by BBC Newsreader Naga Munchetty and awards were presented by a host of stars including Jenny Agutter from hit drama, Call the Midwife and Ian Bleasdale from Casualty.

Paul Kettle, head of maths at Casterton, was accompanied by his team, their partners and principal, Carl Smith. It is the second time members of the Casterton Maths department have attended the event after Mario Monteforte’s nomination for Teacher of the Year last year.

The Pearson Teaching Awards stated: “The Casterton maths department take children of all current abilities, including many disadvantaged children, and they turn them into champions.

“They make maths a pleasure to learn, and a joy to teach and they work as one, sharing the problems and the plaudits, because they are led by an exceptional head of department blessed with an exceptional team.

“Parents and pupils eulogise alike; they are a quite extraordinary group of people and an example of teamwork at its very best.”

Mr Smith added: “It was an honour and a privilege to receive this fabulous award, and I am very proud of our maths team.

“To be the best in England is a truly remarkable achievement.”

