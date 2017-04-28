Determined Isaac, from Tallington, set to take on Rat Race at Burghley House

A determined 10-year-old boy battling leukaemia is set to take on a gruelling mud run as he bids to raise £1,000 for the charities who have supported him.

Isaac Fell will take part in the Young Mucker event at Rat Race’s Dirty Weekend, held at Burghley House in Stamford on Saturday, May 6 - his first big event since being hit with the diagnosis last year. He first took part in the Young Mucker in 2015.

Sports-mad Isaac, who lives in Tallington with his family, still has chemotherapy drugs every day and faces another two years of treatment but is still desperate to help four children’s charities.

Mum Liz said: “To look at Isaac you would never know there was anything wrong with him. He is coping incredibly well.”

Isaac began suffering from back pain in December 2015 after returning from training at his local running club.

Doctors put it down to a pulled muscle, and Isaac continued with the sport he loves.

He completed a 5km run on Boxing Day and ran in the North Midlands Cross Country League a few weeks later, but his back pain refused to subside.

Liz said: “It seemed to be tiredness and we tried to ensure he got a bit of rest to catch up.

“Then on January 22, 2016 I got a call from his school telling me he really didn’t seem well. We went straight to the doctor and then the hospital. The medical staff worked hard trying to find a cause to Isaac’s temperature and pains.

“He had many blood tests, X-rays, an ultrasound scan, an MRI scan and a bone marrow biopsy. An on February 2 Isaac was diagnosed with leukaemia.”

Isaac has endured months of gruelling chemotherapy, blood tests and scans but has remained upbeat throughout and continued to attend William Hildyard Primary School in Market Deeping, where he is a pupil, as much as possible. He has just been awarded an academic scholarship to Stamford School.

Liz said: “It has been tough. Isaac lost all of his hair and the drugs took a lot out of him. But he has managed to keep going and attended school most of the time.

“He obviously missed days when he was in hospital, or when he was just too ill to go, but most of the time he was in.

“Isaac still has a while to go in his treatment and has chemotherapy drugs every day, requires his bloods to be taken, and has lumbar punctures every 12 weeks.

“He will be in maintenance therapy until May 2019 but it is a lot less intensive now. He has all his hair back and he copes incredibly well.”

Isaac and his brother Noah, eight, will take part in the Young Mucker at Burghley House. The showpiece of the Dirty Weekend is a 20 mile race littered with 200 hurdles - making it the largest obstacle race in the world.

Mum Liz took part in the race in 2015 to raise money for Children with Cancer UK - completely unaware the charity would take on a real personal significance just months later.

This year she and husband Simon will be cheering on Isaac and Noah as they cross the Young Mucker finish line, after running 3km with 20 obstacles standing in their way.

She said: “As a family we love running and we’re big fans of Rat Race. We have raised almost £5,000 now through various events but Isaac wanted to set himself a target just for him.

“We were given the all clear by his doctors for him to take part and he did his first Park Run in Stamford last Saturday, which was his first since before he was diagnosed. He did really well and completed the whole thing.

“This is his first big race and his big comeback - so we’d really love for him to smash his fundraising goal.”

Isaac and his family will be raising money for Children with Cancer UK - the event’s official charity, as well as CLIC Sargent, Starlight, and the Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group. Each charity is close to the family’s heart.

To help support Isaac’s fundraising visit http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/TeamFell