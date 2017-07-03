Dressmakers enjoy success at the races

A group of keen dressmakers proved winners when they created their own outfits for a day at Royal Ascot races.

The team of 12 women began to make the dresses at the Rutland Sewing centre, on the outskirts of Oakham, in January.

The idea came after one of the group, Christine Smith, took some hats to the sewing group.

The women decided to make outfits to go with the hats and then wear them for a day at the races.

Lynn Vale, the owner of Rutland Sewing said: “We enjoyed it and we are very proud of our outfits.

“A lot of the dresses worn at the races that had been bought from shops did not look any better than our outfits.

“We had lots of positive comments from people.”

One of the group, Maureen Smith, who wore a bright orange outfit enjoyed good luck at the races as she bet on the horse Big Orange when it won the Gold Cup at Ascot.