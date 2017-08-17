A-level results: Oakham School celebrates another set of excellent results

Oakham School is celebrating another set of excellent exam results, with an impressive 37 students having achieved straight A* or A grades.

Impressively nearly half of all exams taken by our Form 7 (Year 13) - in their A Levels, Pre-U and the International Baccalaureate Diploma - were awarded A* or A grades or equivalent.

“It is a testimony to our students’ hard work and efforts, as well as the excellence of the education we offer at Oakham, that even more pupils were awarded the top marks this year,” says Headmaster Nigel Lashbrook.

Three Oakhamians receiving their A Level results today have even more reason to celebrate, having successfully secured their Oxbridge places; Bernard Visser, Alex Eacott and Imogen Brown. They join our other successful Oxbridge candidates, Tiéphaine Thomason and Julia Yan, who both secured their places in July when their IB results were announced.

“At a time when the structure of A Level exams are changing, there is one thing that resolutely remains the same – we don’t judge student success solely on exam grades,” emphasises Mr Lashbrook. “These results mark just one part of the learning journey at Oakham. Our leavers are taking away a wide range of skills, aptitudes and abilities that will ably equip them to thrive in the fast-changing world that awaits them. They also leave having encountered an astonishing array of experiences and opportunities that will have undoubtedly shaped their character, piqued their interests and honed their talents – all of which they can now further develop as they embark on the next stage of their lives.”

Oakhamians are now moving on to a vast range of university destinations both across the UK (including Edinburgh, Exeter, Goldsmith’s, KCL, St. Andrews and UCL) and overseas, to study subjects ranging from Medicine to Economics, and from Philosophy to Computer Science.