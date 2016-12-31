Catmose pupils have a day to remember at the BBC

BBC World News Director and BAFTA member, Richard Murrell, visited Catmose College earlier this year to talk to pupils about future careers.

He was interviewed by the Catmose College Student Media Team and he was so impressed by their professionalism that he recently invited them to spend a day at BBC Broadcasting House.

Four senior reporters enjoyed the day which started with a briefing with the BBC News School Report staff where the pupils’ views were gauged about how young people of today engage with the news. After this, the pupils were taken up to Radio One where a producer showed them around the studios and the Live Lounge. The group was given an in-depth tour, including a hands-on experience in the Radio One Extra studio.

The pupils then visited the Gallery and the studio from where the GMT programme would be transmitted. Whilst the rehearsal was taking place, the pupils were able to speak to the camera operatives and the floor manager about their roles and once the live broadcast started, the pupils were able to watch the live broadcast from the studio, listen to the director speaking to the presenter as well as observing the full editorial process in the production gallery.

As well as visiting the ‘green screen’ studio used by Huw Edwards for the five o’clock news, the next stop was the studio used by Richard and his team for the World Business Report.

As well as seeing all the technical side of the production, the pupils had a hands-on experience of what being a news director is all about.

Pupil Benjamins Krumins, 15, commented: “This visit was an amazing experience that gave me a great understanding of the technical side of broadcasting.”

After a tour of the newsroom and lunch, the group walked to BAFTA where they were able to quiz Richard about how he became involved with BAFTA, what his role involves and also received some fantastic advice from him on higher education choices and future career plans.

Richard commented that the pupils were: “A credit to the school and their parents - charming, inquisitive and polite, they truly are inspirational leaders of the future.”

Caitlyn Palmer, 15, said: “It was an amazing experience to see how the news is controlled on the set and in the gallery, how studios can vastly range in type, and how every person plays a part in ensuring the news runs smoothly. The visit really sparked an interest in working for the BBC and in the media. It was an incredible experience that none of us will ever forget.”

