MP seeks answers on school’s future

An MP is meet an education trust running a village primary school as he bids to save the facility.

Tory MP Tom Pursglove is repsonding to concerns raised by his voters in regards to Easton Garford Primary School.

As the member for Corby and East Northamptonshire the school in Easton-on-the-Hill falls into his ward.

The school is run by the Peterborough Diocese Education Trust (PDET).

It says that projected falling pupil numbers mean it is not financially sustainable with its current staffing structure.

The PDET claims there will only be 28 children in 2017/18 and 18 in 2021/22.

It adds that over the next five years the cumulative loss to the school is likely to be £350,000.

It proposes spreading teaching across Easton Garford and another of its facilities Ryhall Academy.

Concerned parents are unhappy at the proposal.

Mr Pursglove said: “I will be meeting with the trust today (July 7), together with representatives of Northamptonshire County Council and the local community.

“I will be emphasising the feeling of parents that they have not been consulted with, and my desire to see the strict legal process followed.”

Campaigner Chris Close, of nearby Collyweston Parish Council, is going too.

He said: “We are going to the meeting open minded.

“We will put our case and then we will keep our fingers crossed.”

The county council could not confirm if it was attending the meeting.

A spokesman for the PDET stated that Miranda Robinson, the Trust’s chief executive, was to meet the group on Friday but knew of no other details.