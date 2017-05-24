Event gives centre cash boost

A family fun day held at a centre for adults with learning difficulties raised more than £8,000.

The event at the Lodge Trust in Market Overton on Saturday included a plant sale, food stalls and an activity area for children.

The Lodge Trust Fun Day. By Lee Hellwing.

Funds raised from the event, which was attended by more than 600 people, will be spent on the trust’s running costs.

David Whitmarsh, CEO of the trust, said: “It went very well. We are very grateful for people’s support. It has been very well supported and everyone seemed to have a great day.”

Samba band Sambando from Leicester performed at the event and David said it was among the highlights.

“Everyone was eating their lunch and tapping their feet at the same time,” David, 57, said.

Visitors to the event were invited to bring along their cakes and take part in a ‘bake-off’ competition which saw their baked delights judged on ‘best taste’ and ‘best looking’.

Children were entertained at a ‘fun zone’, which included a nail and face art stall plus a coconut shy.

A team from Strider Bikes were on hand to give less-able people the chance to have a go on a training bicycle that helps with balance. Those that attended were also treated to a birds of prey display which included sparrowhawks.

Two of the trust’s residents, Richard Wilson and Carolyn Shore are dressage riders and in the Summer they will be representing the East Midlands Riding for the Disabled Association at the Special Olympics - the largest sporting event in the UK for people with a learning disability.

Carolyn and Richard made £360 through selling equestrian themed treats and gifts at the fun day and the money will go towards accommodation during their stay and for kit they need to compete with.