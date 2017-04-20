Film based on Rutland man’s harrowing story to be released on DVD

A film based on a Rutland man which has won rave reviews is set to be released on DVD on Monday.

Starfish tells the story of Tom and Nicola Ray, who live in Oakham, whose love is tested to the limit when Tom becomes critically ill with sepsis.

As a result, Tom had both his arms and legs amputated and part of his face.

Billed an ordinary family facing the extraordinary, the film has been shown at selected cinemas across the country and has been screened in Oakham and at Stamford Arts Centre.

The film stars Joanne Froggatt, who said Tom and Nic’s love story was the ‘most amazing’ she’d ever heard and Tom Riley.

Tom and Nic, who have two children, have praised the actors’ portrayals and called the film, which was largely shot in the county, “beautiful.” They’ve also praised the work the film has done in spreading awareness and understanding of sepsis, to the point where the Secretary of State for Health acknowledged it as “doing for sepsis what Still Alice did for Alzheimer’s.”

The film is available to pre-order on Amazon before Monday, priced £8.99.

